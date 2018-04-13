Community Channel: Winners Announced at Rowayton Arts Center, Maker Faire to feature gubernatorial candidates





Mason Holl, 7, of Westport, smiled as he took the wheel of a motorboat during the 10th annual Greenwich Boat Show at the Greenwich Water Club April 7. Olivia Fitch, 10, warms up with a soccer ball before the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary and Penguin Plunge, Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Compo Beach in Westport, Conn.

Winners Announced at Rowayton Arts Center

The award winners of the Abstraction Exhibition were announced at the opening reception on Sunday at the Rowayton Arts Center. Robert Sachs, of Norwalk won Best in Show for his photo, Ice Skating Rockefeller Center #1 and Bevi Bullwinkel, of Fairfield won first Place, Mixed Media and the Hu Lindsay Memorial Award for her painting, Dancing. The Hu Lindsay Memorial Award was presented by Hu Lindsay’s widow, Marcia Powell, and grandson, Cooper Lindsay, both of Norwalk. Hu Lindsay, longtime resident of Norwalk was an artist and past RAC Board President.

From Westport Nancy Breakstone took second in the photography category. The exhibition is on view until Saturday, April 28. Chairs of the exhibition are Heide Follin and Melissa Orme. The judge, Cabell Molina, is an artist and owner of SoNo’s Love Art Gallery and Studio.

Maker Faire

to feature gubernatorial candidates

Eighteen candidates from across the state striving to be Connecticut’s next governor will meet in Westport on April 21 for a Gubernatorial Forum presented by the League of Women Voters. The event, to be held at Westport Town Hall from 12:30 to 2 p.m., will be one of the many Maker Faire attractions throughout the day. The Maker Faire, part science fair, part county fair, is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. This annual event, now in its seventh year, is projected to draw more than 12,000 participants of all ages to Westport.

The Gubernatorial Forum will showcase the 18 candidates as they share their thinking and planning for the state. Each candidate will speak, and each will have his or her photo posted with a brief bio on the league’s website. The group — representing Democrats, Republicans, Independents and Unaffiliateds — will be from Bridgeport, Branford, Coventry, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron, Newington, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Trumbull, West Hartford, Willimantic and Westport.

The League of Women Voters of Westport, now in its 68th year, is a nonpartisan political organization which promotes informed and active participation in government and the community. The LWV neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. For information, visit the league’s website at lwvwestport.org and Facebook: Westport League of Women Voters. To learn more about the Maker Faire, go to makerfaire/westport.

Laurel House

to recognize Meier

Laurel House, Inc. will recognize Kim Meier as the 2018 Farifield/Westport Town Champion at its annual dinner dance, on Saturday, April 21, at the Delamar, Greenwich Harbor.

This year’s theme, “Succeeding in the Community,” highlights the productive lives of Laurel House program participants. Meier is being honored for her volunteerism and dedication to philanthropy. As a longstanding Board Member, Meier currently serves as the President of Near & Far Aid. She is a trustee on the Board of Fairfield Country Day School, a former member of the Junior League of New York and the former Director of Special Events for the Junior League of Minneapolis. She also donates her time to several breast cancer charities such as Pink Aid’s Pink Purse program and The Cancer Couch.

Meier is past special events co-chairwoman for the annual Rose of Hope Luncheon benefiting the Norma Pfriem Breast Care Center, and agenda adviser to The Pink Agenda, a partner of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in New York.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 203-324-7735 or visit Succeeding In The Community Dinner Dance.

Revitalization meeting

August Matthias American Legion Post 63 of Westport is hosting a revitalization meeting at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave. on April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Bankwell sponsors Maker Faire Westport

Bankwell is a sponsor of the seventh annual Maker Faire Westport that will take place on April 21 in downtown Westport. This is Connecticut’s largest event focused on creativity and innovation. 12,000 attendees are expected.

Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. All of these “makers” come to Maker Faire Westport to show what they have made and to share what they have learned.