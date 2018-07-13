Community Channel: P.J. Pacifico to perform at Music at the Barn; Innovation Fund applications available

P.J. Pacifico to perform at Music at the Barn

Singer-songwriter P.J. Pacifico returns to Weston for “Music at The Barn” on July 22 at 5:30 p.m at the Weston Historical Society’s Coley Homestead at 104 Weston Road.

Pacifico, a recording artist for Viper Records, is known in indie music circles for his brand of introspective folk and pop music. Born in Norwalk, P.J. spends much of his time in Nashville and Los Angeles co-writing music for television and films. His song “Run” is heard on HBO’s “Hard Knocks — Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams,” and “Anything Is Possible” is heard on Fox TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Some of P.J.’s more recent projects combine synthesizers with his intense emotional lyrics. He has toured nationally and around Europe, and been profiled in Musicians Magazine and American Songwriter. He recently signed a licensing deal with Razor & Tie Publishing.

No reservations are required for this family entertainment event. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food and beverage, and enjoy show. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Admission is $15 per member, $20 per nonmember, and kids are free.

For information about Weston Historical Society, call 203 226-1804 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Innovation Fund applications available

Westport Public Schools is looking for innovative, passionate, creative thinkers who are students, staff or Westport community members who have projects or innovative ideas that would not normally be considered part of typical educational offerings. The district invites those interested to apply for an Innovation Fund Grant. The first round of grant applications will be reviewed on Aug. 4.

The Innovation Fund was established in 2017 to foster new ways of thinking, encourage new ideas and to act as a catalyst for launching projects that would not normally be offered to students. Each year, $50,000 is earmarked for the fund. While the first round will close on Aug. 4, grants will be accepted until the fund is depleted.

“Innovation and creativity are integral components of the core beliefs of the Westport Public Schools and community at large. Our goal is to inspire the imaginations of our students, faculty, staff and community members to think out of the box and pursue new ideas that make a difference in the lives of our students and our work. We look forward to seeing the projects people would like to explore,” said Dr. Colleen Palmer, Superintendent of Schools.

Visit the website www.westportps.org/district/innovation-fund for descriptions of the winning proposals from 2017-2018

New vice president named at Maplewood Senior Living

Stella Akopyants was recently named the new vice president of nursing at Maplewood Senior Living in Westport.

Akopyants brings almost two decades of experience to the position and will assume her new role immediately. Maplewood Senior Living provides on-site nursing care and services in 15 senior living communities across three states.

In her new role, Akopyants will oversee all aspects of resident care and clinical services for all Maplewood Senior Living communities. She is responsible for assessing resident, family and staff needs across the organization and developing strategic operational plans for the delivery of all clinical services and programs. Akopyants will perform regular audits to ensure all communities are meeting Maplewood Senior Living’s standards, as well as state standards and regulatory requirements.

Akopyants attended the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She continued her education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, where she received a master’s degree in health care management, and at Quinnipiac University, where she became a licensed nursing home administrator.

Westport surgery practice expands team

A boutique plastic surgery practice in Westport is expanding with the addition of Stephanie Oertel, a certified physician assistant, to the team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Stephanie to our practice,” Dr. Ellen Mahony said. “In the short time she has been with us, she has proven herself to be adept at various techniques, as well as at engaging and educating our patients.”

Oertel graduated from Duquesne University with a master’s in physicial assistant studies. She trained with a cosmetic plastic surgeon in Pittsburgh, gaining experience in the operating room and mastering pre- and post-surgical patient care. She also trained in pediatric plastic surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“I’m thrilled to join Dr. Mahony in the beautiful town of Westport and look forward to helping our patients achieve their goals,” Oertel said. “As a sketch artist, I’ve analyzed facial contours and shapes for many years, developing an appreciation for beauty in the feminine form and the masculinity in its male counterpart. I believe that plastic surgery combines medicine with the artistry of the human body, particularly the face.”

Dean’s list recipients

Alexander Bloch, of Westport, was named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at the University of New Haven.

Among the graduates

Westport residents Justin Antonucci, Jesse Burns, Georgea Mitas and Jenny Xu graduated from Quinnipiac University in May.

Jeremy Staffa, of Westport, graduated from the University of Rochester on May 20 with a bachelor’s degree in optics.