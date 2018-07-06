Community Channel: New Westport Rotary Club president; Film series at library

Wieser named Westport Rotary Club president

The Westport Rotary Club inaugurated Jeff Wieser as president for the 2017-18 year at its annual Pass-the-Gavel Clambake on June 29 at the Ned Dimes Marina at Saugatuck Beach in Westport.

Wieser is replacing outgoing club president Susie Basler, the former executive director of Project Return, a Westport-based therapeutic group home for teenage girls in crisis, which recently merged with Homes with Hope, a local advocacy group for the homeless.

Wieser has been Homes with Hope’s second president and CEO since March 2010, following Pete Powell’s 22-year stint in that role. He has served the agency as chairman of the board, acting capital campaign chairman and head of various board committees during his more than 15-year tenure on the board. In his role as full-time president, he uses skills acquired in a 30-plus-year career in international banking and in several community positions with nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

Wieser graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, and holds a master’s degree from New York University. He has lived in Westport since 1985 with his wife, Pat. They have three children.

“It is an honor to preside over a fun 95-year-old organization that has done and will continue to do so much for Westport,” Wieser said.

The Westport Rotary Club meets weekly on Tuesdays (except the last Tuesday of the month) from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Branson Hall, Christ & Holy Trinity Church. Guests are welcome to attend luncheons, and membership inquiries are welcome. For information, call membership chairman Dave Matlow at 917-544-0611.

Westport Library, Earthplace team up for film series

The Westport Library and Earthplace recently launched the “Reel Science” film series, a series that pairs screenings of popular films with science-focused introductions by professionals from the worlds of science and technology. The event includes hands-on MakerSpace activities inspired by the film.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to bring the science behind the films to life for the community in a fresh way by engaging the audience with talks and hands-on activities,” said Cody Daigle-Orians, library program specialist. “The films series is such a nice fit with our friends at Earthplace, and we are delighted to be able to collaborate with them to bring this series to Westport.”

The groups will screen the 1958 science-fiction classic, “The Blob,” starring Steve McQueen, on Aug. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The introduction will explore the science behind meteors and scenarios surrounding space objects colliding with Earth.

The screening will take place in the outdoor Amphitheater at Earthplace, 10 Woodside Lane in Westport. The screening is free, and no registration is required. In case of inclement weather, the program will take place inside the Earthplace facility.

‘Marine & Coastal’ art winners announced

The Rowayton Arts Center has announced the winners of the “Marine & Coastal” exhibit during its opening reception on July 1. The show featured artwork with a marine and coastal theme and included paintings, drawings, photos and sculptures. Award-winning artist and instructor Will McCarthy selected the winners from almost 80 entries.

Kris Toohey, of Westport, won first place in the Oil category for her piece, “Summer View.”

The “Marine & Coastal” exhibition will be on view until July 29. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The RAC Gallery and Art School are on Five Mile River in Norwalk, 145 Rowayton Ave; rowaytonarts.org

Among the graduates

Benjamin Lovewell and Joshua Rosenberg, both of Westport, graduated from Roger Williams University in May.

Westport residents Quinn Ferguson and Stephen Cadoux graduated from Ithaca College in May.

Jennifer Hotch, Edward Long, Ryan Ruggiano and Michaela Troiani, all of Westport, graduated from Loyola University Maryland on May 19.

Dean’s list students

Samuel Ahlgrim and Diana Zogheb , both of Westport, were named to the Marist College dean’s list for the spring semester.

Westport residents Quinn Ferguson, Juliet Kimble and Charlotte Steinberg were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Jake Juviler , of Westport, was named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring semester.

The following Westport residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lehigh University: Foster Goldberg, John Ludy, Evan Hruskar, Dylan Dreyfuss, Sophie Epstein and Jackson Livingstone .

Madeline Mann, of Westport, was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for spring.

Westport residents Georgea Mitas, Isabella Purcell and Jenny Xu were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.

Alexander Gabriel McMahon, of Westport, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fairfield University.