Community Channel: Memorial Day grand marshal named; Tax credit program accepting applications

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Staples Players presents “Twelve Angry Men” at Staples High School Black Box Theatre, 70 North Ave., Westport. Performances are May 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and May 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $10 for seniors (matinee only). Children under 10 not admitted. Above, students rehearse a scene from “Twelve Angry Men.” less Staples Players presents “Twelve Angry Men” at Staples High School Black Box Theatre, 70 North Ave., Westport. Performances are May 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and May 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Community Channel: Memorial Day grand marshal named; Tax credit program accepting applications 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Memorial Day grand marshal named

William Vornkahl, president of the Westport Veterans Council, announced Lawrence “Larry” Aasen has been selected as the grand marshal for this year’s Memorial Day parade and services.

Aasen graduated from Hillsboro High School in North Dakota in 1941 and the University of North Dakota with a journalism degree in 1947. In 1949, he received a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University.

In World War II, Aasen was a sergeant in the 13th Airborne Division in France. The division was half paratroppers and half glider soldiers. The division’s mission was to drop behind lines and destroy anything of military value to the enemy. Aasen was a cryptographer, and his job was to encode and decode secret messages. For this job, he had to have security clearance from the FBI.

In 1963, Larry and his wife, Martha, moved to Westport. He served on the Westport Representative Town Meeting for 17 years. He is also a member of the Democratic Town Committee, Westport Y’s Men and the Westport Rotary.

The Memorial Day parade will take place May 28, beginning on Riverside Avenue at 9 a.m. Memorial services will be held immediately following the parade on Veterans Green. If the parade is cancelled due to weather, the services will be at 10 a.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium.

Westport resident makes dean’s list at Belmont University

Noah Miller, of Westport, qualified for the spring 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 30 percent of Belmont University’s 8,080 students qualified for the spring dean’s list.

Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Local residents named to WPI dean’s list

Westport residents Kyle Ehrlich and Conrad Mera were among 1,474 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2018 semester.

Ehrlich is majoring in computer science and mathematical sciences, and Mera is majoring in industrial engineering.

The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Loiacono named to SNHU’s President’s List

Victoria Loiacono, of Westport, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2018 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.