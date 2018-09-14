Community Channel: McVaney named new Women’s Club president; Xtend Barre classes coming to Westport

Tony Manna, left, as Sancho Panza; Gisela Adisa, as Aldonza; and Philip Hernandez, as Don Quixote will perform in the musical "Man of La Mancha" at Westport Country Playhouse, running from Sept. 25-Oct. 13. Tony Manna, left, as Sancho Panza; Gisela Adisa, as Aldonza; and Philip Hernandez, as Don Quixote will perform in the musical "Man of La Mancha" at Westport Country Playhouse, running from Sept. 25-Oct. 13. Photo: Stephen Emerick / Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Stephen Emerick / Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Channel: McVaney named new Women’s Club president; Xtend Barre classes coming to Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

McVaney named new Women’s Club president

The Westport Woman’s Club has welcomed Christina McVaney as its new president as the club enters its 112th year of service, fundraising and philanthropy.

A Westport resident since 2007, McVaney places great importance on giving back to her community. She has served the WWC as co-chair of several fundraisers, including the club’s largest fundraiser, the Yankee Doodle Fair, for the past five years.

While balancing her career as a residential realtor, McVaney has consistently carved personal time for her commitment to volunteerism. Christina is a current board member for Neighbors and Newcomers of Westport and was an active PTA parent while her three children attended Westport Public Schools. As WWC president, Christina’s schedule will include overseeing Westport Woman’s Club operating budgets, annual grant awards, need-based scholarship awards, food closet collaboration with the town’s Human Services Department, board meetings, social gatherings, holiday giving, and club fundraisers throughout the year.

Born in Michigan, McVaney spent most of her childhood in Beirut, Lebanon, before returning to Michigan for high school, and then graduating from the University of Michigan. She speaks French, Arabic and Spanish and had lived in Illinois, California and Massachusetts before arriving in Connecticut with her husband, Keith, and their family.

On Sept. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., women of all ages interested in learning more about the WWC, are invited to a Wine and Cheese Prospective Member Mixer at 44 Imperial Ave., Westport. Prospective members wishing to learn about membership or to have a tour of the clubhouse, may also contact Membership Director Robin Clark at rclark@westportnational.com, or the WWC office at 203-227-4240, to register.

Xtend Barre classes coming to Westport

Fitness fans in Westport will soon have a new way to tone muscles and torch calories. JoyRide Cycling + Fitness Studio, Fairfield County’s top boutique studio for indoor cycling and cross-training classes, will be the first studio in Connecticut to offer Xtend Barre classes, starting this month.

Xtend Barre is a revolutionary, international fitness franchise with studios across the United States and in Australia, Asia and Europe. Designed for people of all levels of fitness, the cardio-infused, full-body workouts merge key elements of Pilates, ballet and dance techniques in order to lengthen, strengthen and chisel muscles.

“We strive to offer our JoyRiders as many options as possible to achieve their goals because cross-training is the best way to stay fit, injury-free and engaged,” said Rhodie Lorenz, the co-owner of JoyRide, as well as lead instructor and creative director. “Xtend Barre combines all the benefits of a traditional Barre classes, but it is fast-paced, so you’ll get their heart rates up and burn more calories. Xtend is the perfect complement to everyone’s fitness formula.”

The Xtend Barre method, created by Xtend founder Andrea Rogers in 2008, combines elements of Pilates and dance to create a dynamic, balanced and safe workout based on proper form.

JoyRide’s Westport studio at 1200 Post Road East will offer Xtend Barre classes starting Sept. 15. Five instructors have been trained in the method and will teach the classes, including Lorenz, JoyRide instructor Jaime Falco, and three new instructors: Blythe Hill, Caitlin Roberts, and Audrey Slater.

There will be 16 spots available in each class. JoyRiders can pay as they go or purchase multiple-class packs.

For information, class descriptions, instructor bios, blogs and reservations, or to buy classes, visit JoyRide’s website atjoyridestudio.com.