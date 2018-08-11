Community Channel: Local home wins Green Building Award; Resident among America’s Most Honored Professionals

Resident among Most Honored Professionals

Attorney Thomas Parrino, of Parrino|Shattuck PC, has received an award from American Registry for being among the top 5 percent of America’s Most Honored Professionals for 2018. This award is given to individuals in every industry and profession who exhibit excellence in their respective field.

America’s Most Honored is a recognition program created by American Registry, which partnered with a vast array of organizations known for their efficacy in recognizing pre-eminence in professionals and businesses. These organizations are dedicated to uncovering the best professionals and businesses in North America by gathering peer-review ratings, client reviews, and results of industry analyses.

Parrino was selected for the award for his practice in family law. His selection is among a slew of recent awards, including being recognized as among the Best Lawyers in New England.

Parrino has been practicing family law for nearly 30 years. Considered a top attorney in his field, Parrino is a dynamic negotiator and litigator. In 2013, he was named Lawyer of the Year, as selected by peer recognition and published by Best Lawyers.

Parrino is a fellow and past president of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He sits on the chapter’s Examining Committee. He recently served as a delegate to the National Board of Governors of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, in which he previously served as chairman of the National Admissions Committee and as a member of the National Test Subcommittee. Additionally, Parrino is a fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers.

Parrino|Shattuck PC is at 285 Riverside Ave. in Westport, represents individuals throughout Connecticut in a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, alimony, client support, property division, child custody, and relocation. For information, visit parrinoshattuck.com or call 203-557-9755.

Open discussion group on Monday

The leaders of Mondays@7 Networking Group will host an open discussion on Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road, Westport.

Group members are encouraged to ask questions and share information learned from job interviews, blogs, speakers and more. Meetings are free. A $1 contribution is requested to purchase coffee and bagels. Park in back on the right in the visitor spaces. Enter and walk down the right corridor.

For information, email mondaysseven@gmail.com.

Local home wins Green Building Award

The home at 54 North Ave. in Westport is the first residential recipient of the Westport Green Building Award for Achievement in Sustainable Design and Construction.

The town’s Green Task Force initiated the program to recognize projects that make, or have made, significant contributions to sustainability and Westport’s future as a net-zero community. This award acknowledges noteworthy accomplishments that add benefit to the town and its residents. The North Avenue house, a zero-energy-ready home, is an exemplar for residential construction, advancing the town’s goal of being a net-zero community by 2050 — when the community has reduced its impacts across energy, water and waste so they are sustainably managed.

The house, built in 2016, has average monthly energy bills below $50. This is achieved in part by its high R-value insulation throughout (almost three times the building code) and a continuous air barrier, resulting in exceptional air tightness; the 10.72 kW solar photovoltaic system; LED lighting and triple pane windows. The house is conditioned by a ducted air source heat pump, and water heated by an electric heat pump water heater.

The home is the second recipient of the Green Building Award, the first being 500 Post Road E., owned by Fred F. French Investing LLC, a 37,800-square foot office building that underwent an extensive renovation, including installation of high R-value insulation, LED lighting, 247 solar panels on its roof and efficient air source heat pumps that condition the building.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe said, “Reaching net zero by 2050 is only going to be possible through the combined efforts of the town, local businesses and our residents. I’m so pleased to see both businesses and residents valuing sustainable construction and renovation that embraces energy efficiency and renewable energy.”

Dean’s list students

The following Westport residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis: Maggie Brown, Luke Foreman, Thomas Moy and Ellery Saluck.

Westport residents Jaclyn Berkowitz, Katherine Bundy and Callie Bartimer received the dean’s award with distinction for the spring semester at Colgate University.

Oliver Wood, of Westport, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Schreiner University.

Jesse Levinson, of Westport, earned the spring semester dean’s award for academic excellence at Colgate University.