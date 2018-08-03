Community Channel: Local attorney elected to fellows program; ‘Dollar Art’ series on display

‘Dollar Art’ series on display at X.po.zur Gallery

X.po.zur Gallery in Westport, 263 Riverside Avenue, hosted a reception for Norwalk-based artist, Oksana Tanasiv to debut her new “Dollar Art” show titled “Money World: Social Consequences of Greed” on July 14. The show will run through Aug. 25 at the gallery, which overlooks the Saugatuck River.

Tanasiv, who goes by the name OKSI, is an internationally recognized, Ukrainian-American mixed media artist. She joined forces with the gallery owner, Mark Krueger, known for collecting and creating art, to explore the social and personal consequences of greed and materialism. Krueger’s sculptures are incorporated into the show under the name Mekasso.

Tanasiv’s “Dollar Art” series, initiated in 2011 by her visceral reaction to the widespread corruption that swept Ukraine anchors the six-week show with several mixed media wall art pieces.

“This is contemporary conceptual art at it’s finest, a flawless blend of artistic technical merit, existential relevance and intellectual provocation. This is not a show for the timid, apathetic or indifferent. Be prepared to think, and definitely, leave any fragile sensibilities at home,” Krueger said.rther engage with the arts and local artists.

For information, contact X.po.zur Gallery by phone 203-557-3646 or email info@xpozur.gallery.

Westport Country Playhouse stages ‘The Understudy’

The Westport Country Playhouse will stage the recent off-Broadway play “The Understudy,” a backstage comedy about a Hollywood action star rehearsing for a role on Broadway amid tensions with his understudy.

The cast includes Eric Bryant, Connecticut Critics Circle Award winner; Brett Dalton of ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”; and Andrea Syglowski, award-winning actress. Running Aug. 14 through Sept. 1, the comedy is written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by David Kennedy, Westport Country Playhouse associate artistic director.

“This is extremely smart and funny writing about the million minor humiliations that come with a life in the theater,” said Kennedy. “What makes it special is Theresa (Rebeck)’s understanding of comedy. Her style makes the audience laugh heartily because of the underlying anxieties of the characters, not in spite of them.”

Performance schedule is Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Special series feature Taste of Tuesday (August 14), LGBT Night OUT (August 16), Opening Night (August 18), Sunday Symposium (August 19), Together at the Table Family Dinner (August 21), Open Captions (August 26), Backstage Pass (August 29), Playhouse Happy Hour (August 30), and Thursday TalkBack (August 30).

Single tickets start at $30.

For information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at 203-227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

Local attorney elected to

fellows program

Attorney Andrew B. Nevas, of Westport, was elected a 2018 Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Foundation James W. Cooper Fellows Program.

The Fellows Program was established to honor the leading members of the legal profession and the judiciary in Connecticut, to promote a better understanding of the legal profession and the judicial system, and to explore ways to improve the profession and the administration of justice in Connecticut. Fellows are nominated by their peers and are elected by the CBF Board of Directors. Sixty-eight Fellows were elected this year.

Nevas is a partner at Verrill Dana LLC. He was previously with Levett Rockwood, P.C. He received a bachelor’s degree from Union College in 1983 and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1989. He was admitted to the Connecticut Bar in 1990.

Nevas is a member of the Westport Democratic Town Committee and the Union College Alumni Council. He has served as a director of the Bank of Westport and a trustee of the Westport Public Library including as past president.

Nevas was honored at a reception at the New Haven Lawn Club on May 10. The Fellows Program is now in its 23rd year.

Among the graduates

Westport residents Elizabeth Colwell, Sydney Crossfield and Kevin Smith graduated from Miami University in Ohio on May 19.

Michelle Pauker, of Westport, recently graduated cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University.

The following Westport residents graduated from Connecticut College on May 20: Jack Thomas Elsas, Matheos Cunha Lopez, Hans Christian Olrik, Isabelle Geenty Pieper, Michael David Pryde and Sarah Hoffman Rakin.

Dean’s list students

Caroline Didelot, of Westport, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.

Lauren Garcia, of Westport, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University.