Community Channel: Katnip Marketing receives Best of Westport Award; Firm celebrates ‘golden anniversary’

Vidal/Wettenstein, at 719 Post Road East, is celebrating 50 years in business. In honor of the milestone, Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe recently issued an official proclamation to mark the firm's achievement. Left to right: Randy Vidal, founder; Caitlin Leonetti, marketing manager; David Fugitt, partner; Jen Tooker, Second Selectwoman, Town of Westport; Robert Lewis, partner; Bruce Wettenstein, named partner; Scott Zakos, partner; Heather Lucas, operations manager.

Katnip Marketing receives Best of Westport Award

Katnip Marketing LLC has been selected for the 2018 Best of Westport Award in the Marketing Consultants category by the Westport Award Program.

Each year, the Westport Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Westport Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Firm celebrates ‘golden anniversary’

The iconic Westport-based real estate firm of Vidal/Wettenstein, at 719 Post Road East, is celebrating its golden anniversary — or 50 years. In honor of the milestone, Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe issued an official proclamation to mark the firm’s achievement.

The proclamation was presented at a formal ceremony at Westport Town Hall by Second Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker.

In part, the proclamation reads: “The Town of Westport appreciates this company’s many contributions to the community, including but not limited to offering academic scholarships to students and supporting several local non-profit organizations.”

Vidal/Wettenstein “is steeped in tradition, affects positive change in the community, and is a widely respected business in the state,” the proclamation reads.

The firm traces its roots to 1968, when Randy Vidal opened an office on East State Street and launched what would become a long history of commercial real estate transactions.

In 1996, he was joined by Bruce Wettenstein, and since then the team has grown.

“We’ve cultivated a reputation for being committed to our clients and delivering high quality services,” said Randy Vidal. “We are proud that many of our clients have been affiliated with our office for decades.”

To mark its milestone anniversary, Vidal/Wettenstein donated to Homes with Home, a nonprofit organization committed to ending homelessness in Fairfield County.

Honda of Westport receives electric vehicle champion award

Honda of Westport was awarded the CHEAPR Electric Vehicle Champion Award from Commissioner Robert Klee of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection at the opening of the Connecticut International Auto Show on Nov. 9 at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center.

Klee announced the CHEAPR Program, Connecticut’s electric vehicle rebate program for Connecticut residents, municipalities or businesses who purchase or lease a new eligible battery electric, fuel cell electric, or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, will receive an additional $2 million from DEEP and United Illuminating. The money is not from tax payers, but from funds through merger settlements of the utilities. More than 35 vehicles are eligible for the rebate.

Evan Perkins accepted the Electric Champion Award on behalf of Honda of Westport. Perkins, the general manager of Dan Perkins Subaru in Milford and Honda of Westport said he was thrilled to receive the award on behalf of the entire dealership.

“Honda of Westport, a local family owned dealership, is fully committed to being environmentally conscious. This is reflected not only in our strong electric vehicle sales this year, but also the fact that we are installing solar panels on the roof of our newly renovated sales facility, in addition to installing multiple EV charging stations at both our sales and service facilities,” Perkis said. BBy going green, Honda of Westport believes it is helping to protect our environment.”

Firing Circuits Studios exhibition opening in Wilton

Wilton Library’s white walls will be ablaze with color when Firing Circuits Studios of Norwalk exhibits at the library this November and December.

The opening reception for the exhibition, “Artists of Firing Circuits Studios,” is Nov. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Eighteen artists from the studios will be featuring more than 80 of their works. Westport artists participating in the exhibition are Jeanine Esposito and Claudia Mengel. The reception is free and open to the public.

According to Mark Schiff, who organized the Firing Circuits artists, “When Ed MacEwen (Wilton Library’s art chairman) contacted me about this show, I was excited. When I then brought the opportunity to the artists, they all said they would love to participate.”

The group of artists known as Firing Circuits Studios was borne out of an abandoned factory building in Norwalk about 12 years ago. The building was originally built in the early 1900s and housed the Connecticut Lace Works. The industry thrived until the 1960s after which it was home to Firing Circuits, an electrical components firm.

The studio artists work in an array of mediums, including oils, watercolors, mixed media and sculpture, which are on exhibit at Wilton Library through Dec. 26. The majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.