Community Channel: Historian to speak at Westport Library; Annual Slice of Saugatuck on Saturday

Historian to speak at Westport Library

The Westport Library will welcome historian Victoria Johnson at the Community Room of St. Luke’s Church on Sept. 13 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Johnson will give an illustrated lecture about her new book, “American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic.” The event is being held in partnership with the Westport Garden Club.

When Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr met on a dueling ground in July 1804, they chose the same attending physician: David Hosack. Family doctor and friend to both, Hosack is today a shadowy figure at the edge of a famous duel, the great achievements of his life forgotten. But in 1801, on 20 acres of Manhattan farmland, Hosack founded the first botanical garden in the new nation, amassing a spectacular collection of medicinal, agricultural and ornamental plants that brought him worldwide praise from the likes of Thomas Jefferson and Alexander von Humboldt.

Hosack used his pioneering institution to train the next generation of American doctors and naturalists and to conduct some of the first pharmaceutical research in the United States. Today, his former garden is home to Rockefeller Center.

Johnson is a writer and professor living in New York City. She has a doctorate in sociology from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree in philosophy from Yale. She teaches at Hunter College of the City University of New York on the history of philanthropy, the natural environment, and New York City.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Career Coach coming to Westport

The American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach program returns to Westport Town Hall on Sept. 13.

The coach will offer a class in social networking for a job search from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. This course will focus on the increasing necessity for an online presence to be a credible employment candidate in the current hiring environment. Emphasis is on the most popular social networking sites and how to use the resources and tools of those sites.

The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with 10 wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area. The mobile unit operates on a monthly schedule of visits to various community locations and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Area residents interested in registering should contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or via email at humansrv@westportct.gov. For information, including the current Career Coach schedule, check the website for American Job Center Southwest at www.ajcswct.com.

Annual Slice of Saugatuck on Saturday

The seventh annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival will once again be taking over the streets of Saugatuck on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 15.

The food tasting and retail experience will have 56 businesses participating, exceeding last year and double what the inaugural event had. Each year, more than 2,000 people have come to see what Westport’s Saugatuck section has to offer by going door to door and sampling all the restaurants, merchants and activities that this mom-and-pop-driven area has created.

“I love how this event has grown over the years,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone embraces it, from the merchants and restaurateurs right down to the residents who come out to see what’s up. Where else can you just walk the streets with friends and neighbors and enjoy what a community has to offer?”

This year the footprint expands to the entire triangle, with the additions of Mystic Market, Coldwell Banker and Effi’s Salon. There will be children’s activities with an obstacle course, bouncy houses, giant slide, balloon bender and a Maker Faire area put together by Remarkable Steam.

There will be live music located at seven different locations all playing at the same time, with notable local bands Outside Chance, Mill River Band, Silver Steel, Jon Saxon Band, Joon, the 5 O’Clocks and the School of Rock. There will also be Dance and Tai Kwan Do demonstrations.

The event will also have two beer gardens with wine as well, located on Bridge Square and Railroad Place. Many of the restaurants will also be offering specialty drinks inside their venues. Many of the participating venues will be holding a special Saugatuck Happy Hour, offering festival attendees the opportunity to enjoy more food and libations after the event..

The price will be $15 per adult, but with a two for $25 option; kids under 13 remains $5, with 5 and under free. Last year, the Chamber donated $6,000 to the Gillespie Center’s food pantry, for a total of $24,500 from the festivals. The goal this year is to surpass $30,000.

For information on the event, visit www.westportwestonchamber.com/

saugatuck. Tickets go on sale online only at 1:50 p.m. day of, cash only.

Post 63 Announces meeting nights

August Matthias American Legion Post 63 of Westport will meet at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., in the Green Room, on the third Tuesday of the month, September through December at 7:30 p.m.

Post 63invites all eligible veterans to become Legion members. Attending this meeting is the first step to joining the American Legion's team providing service to community, state and nation.

Over the next few months, Post 63 will be planning Veterans Day activities as well as activities for the upcoming year including the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.