Community Channel: Eversource invests $80M in tree trimming, Microsoft Excel classes offered

Samantha Atlas and Jack Whitten, seniors at Staples High School, were awarded the Joyce and Bernie Zimmerman Foundation Music Scholarship at the Staples Symphonic Band and Orchestra concert on April 24.

Eversource invests $80M in tree trimming

Eversource Energy is investing $80 million this year in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal to enhance reliability for customers throughout Connecticut.

“The drought plaguing the region over the last several years may have ended, but the effects are long-lasting and took a toll on trees around the state,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Sean Redding. “Consecutive infestations by the gypsy moth and now by the emerald ash borer are adding to the problem, that’s why identifying and removing hazardous trees is vital. We’re always working to serve our customers better, and our comprehensive tree trimming program is part of an overall strategy to ensure year-round reliability.”

This year, Eversource will be trimming trees along more than 4,000 miles of overhead lines around the state. Among the 121 communities where tree trimming will be performed this year, some of the most extensive work will be done in Woodstock along 153 miles of electric lines. Trees will also be trimmed along 114 miles in Haddam, 110 miles in Danbury and 100 miles in Greenwich. In addition, pruning will be completed in Cheshire, Killingly, Sharon and Stamford. Eversource notifies customers in advance if trimming is necessary on their property.

In addition to all the work Eversource crews do to minimize the effects of trees on electric service reliability, the company reminds customers that homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. That includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street. Eversource strongly recommends contacting a professional tree service to perform this work. For details on the company’s comprehensive vegetation management program, please visit Eversource.com.

Microsoft Excel classes offered

Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault announces the return of the American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach at Westport Town Hall on May 10. The coach will offer a beginner’s class in Microsoft Excel 2013 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in Excel 2013 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with 10 wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area. The mobile unit operates on a monthly schedule of visits to various community locations and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Area residents interested in registering should contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or email humansrv@westportct.gov. For information, including the Career Coach schedule, check the website for American Job Center Southwest at www.ajcswct.com.