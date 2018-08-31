Community Channel: EMS course registration open; Ukelele festival coming to Westport

Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer, left, with Terex Corp. General Counsel Eric Cohen on Aug. 23 as Terex donated equipment to support Westport schools. The global machinery manufacturer, with corporate headquarters at Nyala Farms in Greens Farms, donated three 50-inch TV monitors, along with conference tables, office suites, chairs and other materials. Equipment is going principally to Bedford and Coleytown middle schools. less Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer, left, with Terex Corp. General Counsel Eric Cohen on Aug. 23 as Terex donated equipment to support Westport schools. The global machinery manufacturer, with ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Channel: EMS course registration open; Ukelele festival coming to Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Community Service Corps seeks volunteers

Applications for the fall session of the Community Service Corps are available.

The Community Service Corps is an after-school program available to Westport students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Student volunteers work one afternoon each week, Monday through Friday, from 3 to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 1 and ending on Dec. 7. At the end of the 10-week program, there is a wrap-up event at Toquet Hall, where student volunteers will reflect on and discuss their experiences.

Registration forms are available at westportct.gov and toquethall.org and the Department of Human Services office, Room 200, at Town Hall.

A copy of the student’s medical form must be submitted with the application.

There are limited spaces for the program, so placements are made based upon the student’s interests and on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, contact Kevin Godburn, youth services program director, at 203-341-1155 or kgodburn@westportct.gov or call the Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050.

EMS course registration open

The Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service has opened registration for its Emergency Medical Technician course that begins on Sept. 26. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be eligible for state EMS certification and to volunteer on the ambulance.

The local nonprofit, founded in 1979, welcomes members of the community into its downtown headquarters for an opportunity to join the EMS family.

No prior experience or knowledge is necessary to take the class — students come from all backgrounds, from high school students, to attorneys, teachers, stay-at-home parents or retirees. Once certified, they join the ranks of the organization’s nearly 120 volunteers who protect the lives of Westport residents.

If interested in taking the class, email training@westportems.org.

Ukelele festival set for Sept. 29

Building on the global interest in ukulele playing and a wealth of local ukulele talent, the Connecticut Ukulele Festival will take place on Sept. 29 at Suzuki Music Schools of Westport, 246 Post Road E.

More than 100 ukulele enthusiasts will be on hand to “Strum, Sing, and have a Blast” at workshops for beginners and advanced players, group strumming, food trucks and performances by the award-winning Victoria Vox, the Edukated Fleas, Norwalk’s Uncle Zac and The CUkes, among others. The CUkes are the Westport-based group that recently were finalists in the Connecticut’s Got Talent event at Norwalk’s Wall Street Theater.

Westport resident Peter Propp is running the festival with partners including Katia Garçon Events, L Design Co. and Winni Paul Consulting. Factory Underground, a production facility/school/event space, is the production partner.

Tickets are on sale at ctukulelefestival.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Gilbert and Sullivan show

The Westport Woman’s Club presents “An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan” on Sept. 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. at its clubhouse, 44 Imperial Ave.

W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan wrote 14 operas. Many people only know of the “big three” — “Mikado,” “Pirates of Penzance” and “HMS Pinafore” — but the evening will feature selections from all 14 operas. The performers, professional singers, have appeared in many local productions, as well as productions in New York City.

Tickets are $30 in advance, and $35 at the door.

Beverages and refreshments will be available for purchase at the event.

For tickets and information, visit westportwomansclub.org.

Artists sought for gallery show

The Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists, 18 and over, for a new exhibit at the Maritime Gallery, in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space. The exhibit will run from Oct. 25 through Jan. 18.

The exhibit, “Street Level,” will feature works inspired by art in public places.

Through art, public spaces have become the perfect canvas for many artists around the world, transforming walls, buildings and neighborhoods into outdoor galleries.

The gallery is looking for pieces that take their cues from street art, guerrilla art, graffiti, tagging, stencil graffiti, poster art and urban intervention.

Clever uses of medium and interpretations on this subject are welcome, except freestanding sculpture.

For guidelines and submissions information, go to norwalkpark.org/callforart. Email maritimegallery@norwalkpark.org with questions. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 22.

The gallery is free and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 203-831-9063 or visit norwalkpark.org/public-art.