Community Channel: Broadway star to headline Playhouse gala; Miceli joins Positive Directions

Tony Award-winning Broadway and television star Sutton Foster will headline Westport Country Playhouse’s 2018 Gala on Sept. 8, performing Broadway standards with a trio of musicians.

“Sutton effectively stops whatever Broadway show she’s in with her amazing combination of talents in dance, song, and a wicked sense of humor,” said Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “She’s a dazzling throwback to the great Broadway stars of yesteryear.”

Eunice and David Bigelow, co-chairmen of the family-run Bigelow Tea Co., headquartered in Fairfield, will be honored with theplayhouse’s 2018 Leadership Award for their vision and philanthropy.

Foster is best known for her role as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Broadway revival of “Anything Goes,” which won her a second Tony Award. Her first Tony Award came in 2002 as Millie Dillmount in “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She has also originated the roles of Janet Van De Graff in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Inga in Mel Brook’s “Young Frankenstein,” and Princess Fiona in “Shrek The Musical.” In addition to her work on stage, she is starring in the TV Land series, “Younger.”

The gala’s theme, “Andalusian Nights,” ties in with the playhouse’s autumn production of “Man of La Mancha,” bringing the ambiance of Spain to the evening. A dinner for patrons and benefactors will take place before the performance and includes a private cocktail hour, silent auction and live Spanish guitar music. Following the performance will be an after-party with tapas and a live band. Attire is festive; black tie optional. Valet parking will be provided.

Benefactor tickets cost $2,500, patron tickets $1,250 and supporter tickets $350.

Gala proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, professional producing theater, now in its 88th season. For information or tickets, contact Aline O’Connor, associate director of development, at 203-571-1138, or aoconnor@westportplayhouse.org.

Miceli joins Positive Directions

Angelina Miceli has joined Positive Directions: The Center for Prevention and Counseling as its primary therapist.

Miceli joins Positive Directions in Westport after having spent the past five years in various social work roles in both schools and outpatient settings. Most recently, she served as assistant clinical director at Personal Growth Concepts, where she managed a team of outpatient clinicians and worked with a diverse population of clients.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Angelina Miceli as our adolescent and family therapist,” said Executive Director Jennifer Hrbek. “In this new and dynamic role, Angelina will not only be providing therapeutic services to clients, but she will also be working in collaboration with our prevention team to educate community members on the dangers of substance misuse, and tackling tough issues such as how to help a loved one who might be struggling with a mental health issue or addiction.”

Miceli graduated with distinction from New York University’s Silver School of Social Work. In addition to being a licensed clinical social worker, she is a certified school social worker.

Westport resident serves as assistant director in play

Caroline Didelot, of Westport, was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University who brought Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” to the stage. Didelot, a graduate of Staples High School majoring in music theater, served as assistant director in the production.

The classic play is set in an Italian-American neighborhood of Brooklyn in the 1950s and explores the events that unravel after illegal immigrants settle there.

“ ‘A View from the Bridge’ is an amazing play, a problem play, a simple play,” said director Brennan Murphy. “Although Miller’s inspiration for writing about these themes was for reasons much different than if he wrote it today, it is so very timely to look at his world through the lens of ours.”

Annual Road Runners season opens Saturday

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department will open the 56th annual Road Runners season Saturday at 8 a.m., with the traditional 2.2- mile race starting and finishing on the grounds of Staples High School.

The Road Runners program is a series of races on Saturday mornings, which progressively increase in distance throughout the summer and concludes with the annual Westport Labor Day Weekend Ten Mile Road Race.

This year, the format under which the program is conducted will be the same as last year. An entry fee of $30 for Westport residents and $60 for nonresidents will be charged for the entire series, including the Labor Day Weekend Race. Additionally, runners have the option of choosing to pay a weekly fee of $5 or $10 per race for residents and nonresidents, respectively, instead of the series program fee.

The weekly series of Saturday morning races will be scored grand-prix fashion in seven age divisions for both men and women. The Junior Division will be for runners age 19 and younger, the Open Division for runners ages 20-29, the Sub-Masters Division for runners ages 30-39, the Masters Division for runners ages 40-49, the Grand Masters Division for runners ages 50-59, the Veterans Division for runners ages 60-69, and the Grand Veterans Division for runners ages 70 and older. Points will be scored each week in each division for the first three places, with the winners being announced on Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

The first three men and women overall finishers in each weekly race will be awarded T-shirts. In addition, each runner who finishes each race will be eligible for the weekly prize lottery. All participants younger than 18 years of age are required to have parent or guardian permission secured by a signed application form.

Saturday’s race will begin at 8 a.m. on the Staples track. All interested persons are invited to participate in this summer program.

Applications for and information about the Road Runners Program are available at the Westport Parks and Recreation Office, at the start of each Saturday’s run or on the Westport Road Runners Summer Series website at westportroadrunners.org. Registration for each run begins at 7:30 a.m. each Saturday.

Among the graduates

Cole Gendels, Charles Leonard and Emily Smith, all of Westport, graduated from Union College on June 17.

Bryant Richard Patterson, of Westport, graduated with a degree in accounting from James Madison University on May 4.

Dean’s list students

Erik Berlin, of Westport, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the spring semester.

Westport resident Wellington Baumann was named to the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for the spring semester.

Ethan Dahlke, of Westport, was named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University.

Westport resident Kelly Wetmore was named to the Merrimack College dean’s list for the spring semester.