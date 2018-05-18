Community Channel: Author talk at Westport Historical Society; 3rd annual Dog Festival set for Sunday ...





Birds of Prey demonstration

Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., will host falconer Christine Peyreigne, of Christine’s Critters, for an interactive educational program on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The program features live birds of prey, including a bald eagle, and flight demonstration with a falconry bird. CAS members $5; nonmembers $10.

Must register at www.ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/ or call 203-259-6305, ext: 109.

Author talk

at Westport Historical Society

Author and Newtown town historian, Daniel Curson, will discuss his book “The Slaves of Central Fairfield County,” which presents a comprehensive picture of rural slavery in 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut. Cruson’s description of slave life in Fairfield County includes everything from daily life, including the relationship between an enslaved person and owner, housing and dress, to the role of slaves and free African-Americans in the American Revolution.

The event will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, across from Town Hall. Suggested admission is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register online at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424.

Yellow pages distribution dates announced

The updated DexYellow Pages Directory will be distributed in Fairfield County between Sept. 24 and Nov. 10.

Residents have the choice about which directories they would like to receive or stop receiving in the future. They may request directories or opt-out of future phone book deliveries by visiting www.YellowPagesOptOut.com, the official site of the Yellow Pages. Residents have until July 16 to opt-out of the upcoming directory. Those who opt out 60 days in advance of the delivery will not receive the current publication.

The opt-out link is also available on the town of Westport website (www.westportct.gov). According to the YP notification letter, data submitted will never be used for marketing purposes and will never be given to third parties.

Residents who have any questions or concerns regarding the distribution of Yellow Pages directories may email DexResolutions@DexMedia.com. Provide an email, name, address, contact information and specific details regarding the nature of the concern.

3rd annual Westport Dog Festival Sunday

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are expected to turn out for the third annual Westport Dog Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Winslow Park. The festival is organized by the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with TAILS, a local charitable organization that promotes the spaying and neutering of animals.

“Our second emulation confirmed we have a winner on our hands. People simply love their dogs,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the WWCC. “This year, it will be an even bigger and better family fun day, a three-ring circus of activities that will celebrate everything dog — so bring yours.”

The event will take advantage of the large field on Winslow Park — often called the dog park —with multiple demonstrations, competitions, an obstacle course, kids activities, food trucks and more.

Demonstrations will include police dogs, emergency rescue dogs, guide dogs, as well as agility and training exhibitions. Competitions sponsored by Earth Animal will offer prizes for best tail wager, best dressed, best kisser, best trick, best lap dog over 50 pounds, and dog that most looks like its owner. Judging will be done by many of the town’s elected officials.

The obstacle course, sponsored by Garavel Auto Group, will be a timed competition where the winning dog will receive a year’s supply of dog food. New this year will be a nonprofit pavilion sponsored by Bankwell, where adoptable animals will be available.

The presenter and lead sponsor of the event is Choice Pet.

Parking will be available at the Westport Country Playhouse, adjacent to the park, as well as lots along the Post Road. The festival entrance fee is $10, $25 for a family of four. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations. Last year, $7,000 was donated by the chamber to several groups.

Dog owners can register for the competitions online or at the festival. Information about the festival can be found at www.westportwestonchamber.com/dogs. Rain date is set for May 27.

Westport resident named to dean’s list at Bryant University

Luka Autard, of Westport, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Students who have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work are named to the dean’s list.

With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 53 countries, Bryant University is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron's. Visit Bryant.edu for information.