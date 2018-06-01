Community Channel: Artists collective to put on Pop Up Show; Students win National PTA Awards

Artists collective to put on Pop Up Show Wednesday

The Westport Artists Collective will offer a Pop Up Show on Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm. at the Westport Arts Center. The show is free and open to the public, and will be on view through June 9. The show can also be previewed during the day on June 6.

The arts center opens its space to the collective three times each year, allowing local artists to showcase their work and the entire community to show its support.

The Pop Up includes a diverse range of works by 15 artists in the collective, selected by the participants in the November 2017 Pop Up event.

Selected artists include Ginny Awn, Tom Berntsen, Louise Cadoux, Larry Gordon, Kerry Heftman, Gail Ingis-Claus, Karen Kalkstein, Elisa Keogh, Fruma Markowitz, Kathy Nolan, Marjorie Poe, Delores Santoliquido, Anthony Santomauro, Guy Sealy and Sherri Wolfgang.

The Westport Artists Collective will also host an artists talk at the Westport Arts Center on June 9 at 3 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public. Attendees will gain a behind-the-scenes perspective from several of the Pop Up artists, who will discuss their influences, techniques and works.

For information, contact the Westport Arts Center at 203-222-7070 or visit www.westportartists

collective.org

Connecticut

Open House Day

set for June 9

Connecticut residents will receive free or discounted admission or special offers at more than 225 destinations across the state — including attractions, historical sites, museums, galleries and restaurants — on June 9, in celebration of Connecticut Open House Day.

The one-day statewide event is designed to showcase Connecticut’s mix of history, art, culture and tourism. Participating properties span the entire state, and range from well-known destinations to hidden gems.

To view the complete list of participants, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.

This year, 32 new properties are taking part for the first time, including 11 businesses at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket and seven businesses in the town of Stratford, as well as Saybrook Point Inn, Marina and Spa in Old Saybrook, Leroy Anderson House in Woodbury and Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield.

Residents can expect free admission at over 85 attractions, including museums and historical sites; free tours at over 25 properties, including some that are rarely open to the public; and special offers and giveaways at dozens of businesses, including hotels and art galleries.

Other special activities throughout the state include farm and house tours, antique car, boat and train rides, scavenger hunts and crafts, hearth cooking demonstrations, kayak and paddleboard rentals, and food and beverage tastings.

“Open House Day is a perfect opportunity for residents to become tourists in their own backyard and experience what makes Connecticut such a prime New England destination,” said Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism.

Connecticut’s $14.7 billion tourism industry directly supports nearly 83,000 jobs — and over 121,000 jobs in total. For Connecticut Open House Day updates, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay; RSVP to the Facebook event; and, follow #CTOpenHouse.

Students win National PTA Awards

Two Westport students won National PTA awards in the Reflections Art Program at the 2018 Reflections Award Celebration at Roger Ludlowe Middle School in Fairfield on May 16. They are two out of the six national winners from Connecticut.

Quinn Mulvey, of Bedford Middle School, won the National Award of Excellence for her piece “Wildfire” in the literary category, the First Place CT award in the high school division and a $200 Young Artist Scholarship. Rachel Suggs, of Staples High School, won the National Award of Merit for her photograph “Chew thin air” and the First Place CT award in the high school division. Both artists’ works will be featured in the traveling Reflections exhibition.

The National PTA Reflections program is PTA’s cornerstone art program. It was developed in 1969 to encourage students to explore their talents and express themselves. Each year, students in grades pre-K through 12 are recognized by bringing the theme to life through dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts.

Liporace to

wed Garcia

Jenna Christine Liporace and Alex Kyle Garcia are to be married July 28 by the Rev. Thomas Mahoney at the Wilton Congregational Church in Wilton.

She is the daughter of Anthony and Valerie Liporace, of Westport. Anthony Liporace is director of financial information services for Rockefeller University in New York City. Valerie is the office manager at Embrace Orhodontics in Westport.

Jenna, a graduate of Staples High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Marist College and teaches first grade at Stillmeadow Elementary School in Stamford. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Sacred Heart University and is pursuing a sixth-year degree at Sacred Heart University.

Alex, a graduate of Wilton High School, is the son of Kathleen Walas and stepson of Thomas Sarakatsannis, of New York City and Greenport, N.Y. Sarakatsannis is senior vice president and general counsel for L’Oreal USA and The Americas in New York City. Walas is a past president of the Parents League of New York and serves on its board of directors. She is also past president of the Avon Foundation.

Alex is finance manager for NBC Universal in New York City. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Miami University in Ohio and received a master’s in business administration from Sacred Heart University.

Alex’s brother, Justan, is owner of the Rick Garcia Salon in Westport.

Jenna and Alex will honeymoon in Greece and reside in Stamford.