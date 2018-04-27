Community Channel: Annual Cleanup Westport Day, Town students present at conference, Westport’s music program honored





The Fairfield-based global humanitarian organization Save the Children partnered with students and staff at the Suzuki Music School of Westport on April 20 for a free concert. The event coincided with the Week of the Young Child and highlighted Save the Children's Early Childhood Education programs.

Annual Cleanup Westport Day

The Westport Beautification Committee and Westport Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Cleanup Westport Day event as part of the Green Day celebration on Saturday.

“A letter has been sent to over 50 civic organizations and community groups asking for their help and cooperation in organizing the clean-up,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava.

The Cleanup Westport Day committees are requesting that town residents take time on that day to clean up litter along their street and any public space.

Groups may specify the time and location of their cleanup efforts by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 203-341-5091 prior to Saturday.

Free trash bags will be available at the Recreation office, 260 Compo Road South. The town will collect the bagged garbage and debris from the adopted spots.

Town students present at conference

Displays of research and creativity filled the Student Center at Eastern Connecticut State University on April 13 for the annual CREATE conference. CREATE stands for Celebrating Research Excellence and Artistic Talent at Eastern, and is the university’s premier undergraduate conference of the academic year.

Among the presenters were Rebecca Cyr, of Westport, who majors in social work, and Gabriella Mikaiel, of Westport, who majors in communication. Cyr gave a poster presentation titled “Examining The Relationship Between Discrimination & Self-Esteem Among College Students,” while Mikaiel gave an oral presentation titled “Marketing Biodegradable Plastic And Making A Cleaner World.”

CREATE featured more than 200 students of all majors who led oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, music and dance performances, art and photography exhibitions, as well as documentary viewings and new-media demonstrations.

“This conference really cements our slogan that Eastern offers a ‘liberal arts education, practically applied,’ ” said Brian Oakley, conference co-chairman and professor of environmental earth science.

Art historian Garland returns

to Senior Center

Noted art historian Fiona Garland will present a series of two lectures at the Westport Center for Senior Activities. On Friday at 1:30 p.m., the talk will feature Italian painter Caravaggio. On May 4 at 1:30 p.m., Garland will discuss Italian sculptor Bernini. The series is sponsored by the Friends of the Westport Center for Senior Activities.

“The term ‘Baroque’ was first used by critics who saw 17th century art and architecture as a bizarre offshoot of the Renaissance,” Garland said. “Today, however, we clamor to see Caravaggio’s paintings and swoon in front of Bernini’s sculptures.”

Garland trained at the Courtauld Institute of Art in London, where she received a master’s degree and was given a merit award for her dissertation. A resident of Westport, Garland has developed a series of different lectures for various groups in town.

The Westport Center for Senior Activities is at 21 Imperial Ave. For information, call 203-341-5099.

Westport’s music program honored

Westport Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for the sixth year in a row. Recognized for its outstanding commitment to music education, Westport joins 527 districts across the country in receiving the prestigious award in 2018.

Thomas Scavone, the supervisor of music education, said the award was well-earned this year. “We are so fortunate to live in a town that recognizes and values the importance of the arts in education. It is gratifying that our community sees the arts as an educational requisite for a balanced, well-educated student.”

The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the town answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

Exhibit tells town’s history

over 300 years

On April 16, the Westport Historical Society debuted “The History of Westport in 100 Objects,” a yearlong exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years, from first settlement to the present.

“This yearlong project is a fun way for kids and adults to learn about the history of our wonderful town,” said Ramin Ganeshram, executive director of the Historical Society. “These objects and artifacts — some of them hundreds of years old and many never before seen by the public — will truly bring the past to life.”

A display case in Wheeler House’s front hall will change every two weeks. A mystery object will be on display with every case, and visitors may vote on its identity by ballot. A winner will be drawn from the correct answer and will receive an item from the gift shop.

A passport/online check-in will make the exhibit more interactive for kids. After a certain number of visits to the exhibit, they will get scrip to make purchases at the gift store.

After each case comes off display, its items will go up in a digital exhibit at westporthistory.org.

Those with Westport artifacts to share should contact the WHS at 100Objects@westporthistory.org For information about WHS, call 203-222-1424 or go to westporthistory.org.