Community Channel: Animal Control Awareness Night set for March 5; Staples student earns Solidworks certificate

Hannah Even, Staples High School class of 2021, became the first Staples High School student to pass the SOLIDWORKS Associate Certification exam. Hannah Even, Staples High School class of 2021, became the first Staples High School student to pass the SOLIDWORKS Associate Certification exam. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Community Channel: Animal Control Awareness Night set for March 5; Staples student earns Solidworks certificate 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Bank hosting ‘Power of Women’ event

Connecticut Community Bank is hosting its first “Power of Women” event, featuring guest speaker Cindi Bigelow, on March 6 at the Norwalk Inn from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Bigelow will share words of wisdom as she discusses her professional experience of overcoming obstacles and embracing opportunities.

The event will start with complimentary breakfast and networking, following by Bigelow sharing her story.

Bigelow is the third-generation president and CEO of family-owned Bigelow Tea, headquartered in Fairfield. Bigelow Tea is the country’s leader in specialty teas, in business for almost 75 years. The event will be moderated by Amber Kendrick, from Procyon Partners.

There is no fee for attending this event, however donations will be accepted and all proceeds will benefit Mid-Fairfield County Dress For Success. Register at www.ccbankonline.com/thepowerofwomen.

Staples student earns Solidworks certificate

Hannah Even, of Staples High School’s class of 2021, became the first Staples student to pass the Solidworks Associate Certification exam.

Solidworks is the most widely used 3D CAD package in the world. It is is currently used by the majority of design and engineering firms throughout the world, including such companies as Disney Parks and Resorts.

Even has been interested in 3D drawing ever since she took the middle school STEM course at Bedford Middle School, where she learned Google Sketchup. According to her former teacher Art Ellis, Even was a natural and it was clear from the beginning that she would excel in the high school 3D Design and Engineering class, which she took as a freshman.

Hannah is not done yet with her SOLIDWORKS studies. Even has continued her studies independently and is currently preparing to take the Solidworks Finite Element Analysis certification exam some time in the spring. Such qualifications set Even apart from other students and open many opportunities for her as she continues her studies at Staples and beyond into engineering school and in the private sector.

Tuesday Treasures at the historical society

The Westport Historical Society is presenting highlights of the museum’s collection on March 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Sstaff of the historical society will showcase objects not normally on public view. See and hear the stories behind some of the most unique, mysterious and impactful artifacts in the community.

Registration is $8 for members, $12 for nonmembers. At the door: $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Students $5 with ID. No charge for children 5 and under. Reservations are recommended, register online at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424, ext. 5.

Recruiter Q&A workshop March 4

Liz Kaufman presents “Recruiter Q&A in 2019’s Candidate-Driven Job Market” to Mondays @ 7 Networking and Job Search Skills Group on March 4 at 8 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston.

Kaufman, staffing specialist and managing partner of HireResources LLC, a Fairfield County-based recruiting firm, will explain why 2019 is a candidate-driven job market and how one could capitalize on it.

She will provide insight on best practices for working with recruiters, human resources professionals, and hiring managers. Kaufman will also discuss the process used to screen and qualify candidates as well as misconceptions that have surfaced with regard to the process.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

Animal Control Awareness Night at police deparment

On March 5 at 7 p.m., Westport Animal Control will be hosting an Animal Control Awareness Night in the police department’s second-floor classroom.

The purpose of this event is to educate the public about the functions of Westport’s Animal Control Division and discuss multiple topics, including information regarding animal control laws and town ordinances, disaster preparedness for pets, living with coyotes, protection from rabies and what to do if you find injured wildlife.

Dr. Sheldon Yessenow, the Connecticut Region 1 Emergency Support Function-Animal Protection (ESF-11) chairman and Region 1 Connecticut State Animal Response Team (CTSART) director, will be discussing disaster preparedness for pets. Yessenow is also a member of the National Veterinary Response Team and has responded to natural disasters including Hurricane Katrina.

Peter Reid, associate director of Wildlife in Crisis and Assistant Animal Control Officer in Weston, will be discussing how to safely live with coyotes in Connecticut and coyote ecology.

Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Townwide music festival March 6

Over 350 choral students across Westport will come together March 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Staples High School gym for the 2019 Town-Wide Music Festival.

Grades seven through 12 will feature the music as well as be conducted by composer, conductor and producer Jim Papoulis.

Papoulis composes, orchestrates and conducts music for dance, film, ensembles and choirs. His compositions are known for exploring new modes of musical communication by honoring and connecting classical and traditional forms with non-Western sounds.

For more information about the festival and Staples Music go to staplesmusic.org