Community Channel: An Evening of Fire and Ice, Zlatkin inducted into Phi Kappa Phi...

Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Tony Lintier with Thin Ice Management Co. with help from George Harrington and Justin Djuve push upright one of the 30, 80-foot long cooling mats that carry the coolant through tubes underneath to keep the skating ice frozen as they dismantle the PAL ice rink at Longshore Park on Sunday in Westport. less Tony Lintier with Thin Ice Management Co. with help from George Harrington and Justin Djuve push upright one of the 30, 80-foot long cooling mats that carry the coolant through tubes underneath to keep the ... more Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Community Channel: An Evening of Fire and Ice, Zlatkin inducted into Phi Kappa Phi... 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On April 16, the Westport Historical Society will debut “The History of Westport in 100 Objects”, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present.

“This year-long project is a fun way for kids and adults to learn about the history of our wonderful town,” said Ramin Ganeshram, Executive Director of Westport Historical Society. “These objects and artifacts—some of them hundreds of years old and many never before seen by the public — will truly bring the past to life.”

Beginning with a kid-focused reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 16, exhibit highlights include:

A display case, in Wheeler House’s front hall, changing every two weeks.

A mystery object will be on display with every case, and visitors may vote on its identity is by ballot. A winner will be drawn from the correct answer and will receive an item from the gift shop.

A passport/online check-in will make the exhibit more interactive for kids. After a certain number of visits to the 100 Objects visit, they will get scrip to make purchases at the gift store.

After each case comes off display, its items will go up in a digital exhibit at westporthistory.org.

If people have Westport artifacts, the WHS would love to see and hear about them at 100Objects@westporthistory.org

For more information about WHS, call 203-222-1424 or go to westporthistory.org

Enjoy samplings of specialty dishes presented for your pleasure by many of the finest restaurants in and around Westport — Amis, Harvest Wine Bar, Hummock Island Oys-ters, Mionetto Prosecco, Pearl at Longshore, Saltwater, and Bobby Q’s Cue & Co., Ta-cos Mexico, Tarantino, Tablao — and many more. Tickets are $75 prepaid, $85 at the door. To learn more, and to buy tickets go to www.tasteofwestport.com or call Robin Ham-mond at CLASP, 203-226-7895, Ext 144.

The legendary William Boughton will be conducting Westport music academy Suzuki Music Schools’ “Concerto and Aria Concert” on April 22 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport. The concerto is a unique opportunity for violin, viola, cello, flute, guitar, harp and voice students to perform as a soloist with a specially formed professional orchestra. The concert will feature SMS students playing at each level of repertoire, from early Suzuki education pieces to major concerti. William Boughton is the Music Director of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Yale School of Music faculty.

Daniel Zlatkin of Westport, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Zlatkin was initiated at University of Michigan.

Zlatkin is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

On Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m., Westport Historical Society will host Ed Hynes’ lecture marking the 241st anniversary of Tryon’s Raid, the Revolutionary War engagement that began with 1,800 British troops landing at Compo Beach. As many Westport residents may know, the four-day raid, which started on April 25, 1777, saw the British fighting two battles with Colonial forces along the way, led by Maj. Gen. William Tryon, royal governor of the New York province.

Suggested Admission; $10 Members, $15 Non-Members. Register online at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424. On Sunday, April 29 Hynes will repeat this lecture for children ages 10-12 at 4 p.m.

The Westport Library is seeking candidates to apply for vacancies on the Library Board of Trustees. The Library is particularly interested in meeting with candidates with experience in the fields of development, strategic planning, and commercial construction.

Trustee appointments will be a four-year term beginning July 1, 2018. There are 20 members on the Library Board, half of whom are appointed by the Representative Town Meeting and half of whom are appointed by the Library board itself. More information about the role of the Library Board is available on the Library’s website at westportlibrary.org.

Those interested in applying should email a resume and letter of interest indicating how their past work and prior experience qualify them as a Trustee for the Library, to Robin Powell at rpowell@westportlibrary.org. Following receipt of this material we will arrange a meeting to share information about the Library and Trustee Role.