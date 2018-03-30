Community Channel: Academic honors, On the stage...

































Eighteen students have been honored with the distinction of graduating with high honors from the Staples High School class of 2018.

Academic grade-point averages, calculated at the end of the first semester of the senior year, are the determinant as to whether a student is graduated with formal honors. A student will be designated with “High Honors” if his or her GPA falls in the top 4 percent of the graduating class.

The following students are the class of 2018 high honors honorees: Jacob Didner, Marshall Heiser, Neal Soni, Nicholas Attkiss, Max Popken, Juliana Beal, Lauren Thomson, Jackson Delgado, Gary Perelberg, Carlie Darefsky, Katherine Flug, Sudhanshu Mathur, Paige Anderson, Seohyun Hong, Juliana Hopper, Jessica Xu, Sarah Acselrod and Isabelle Grosgogeat.

Two Westport natives have earned parts in college theater productions.

Recently, Caroline Didelot was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University who, under the direction of James Beaudry, breathed new life into Cole Porter’s classic musical masterpiece “Anything Goes.” Mayhem and mischief ensue with star-crossed lovers, mistaken identities and good old-fashioned Broadway fun.

Didelot, a graduate of Staples High School majoring in music theatre, played the part of Virtue in the production.

“Anything Goes” was a co-production between the Baldwin Wallace University Department of Theatre and Dance and the university’s acclaimed music theatre program. Headed by Victoria Bussert, the program has produced dozens of Broadway stars and performing arts professionals.

McDaniel College student Anna Rozier performs in a new translation of “The Bakkhai,” Euripides’s classical Greek tragedy about the struggle to the death between freedom and restraint, the rational and the irrational, man and God.

Performances are April 18-21 at the school in Westminster, Md.

This new translation of “The Bakkhai” is by award-winning classics scholar, poet and writer Anne Carson. The McDaniel production is directed by theater arts chair Elizabeth van den Berg with McDaniel theater arts professor Ira Domser as the set designer.

The Greens Farms Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 67th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday on the grounds of Long Lots School on Hyde Lane at 2 p.m.

Children will hunt for the eggs in age groups through age 10.

Children who find specially marked eggs will receive Easter baskets.

The Easter bunny will be there to meet and greet the children.

Winnie Marion, of Westport, was named to the fall honor roll at Bard Academy at Simon’s Rock. To earn a spot on the honor roll, students must achieve a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

The Westport Veterans Council announced the theme for the 2018 Memorial Day float contest will be “Honoring the Veterans of World War I,” as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of that war. The VFW is named for Joseph J. Clinton and the American Legion is named for August Matthias, both of whom were WWI veterans.

There will be certificates awarded in the following categories: best development of theme, best youth organizational float, most creative, best community organization, most colorful, and the best overall float.

On Memorial Day (Monday, May 28), the parade will begin on Riverside Avenue at 9 a.m. Memorial services will be on Veterans Green immediately following the parade.

A Westport foundation will be honored at the 9th Annual Housatonic Community College Foundation Gala on April 21 in the Lafayette Atrium in Bridgeport.

The Allison Family Foundation will be honored for its philanthropy and will receive the Friend of The College Award.

Also, Robert D. Scinto will receive the Community Service Award, the Distinguished Alumni Award will go to Judge Eddie Rodriguez Jr. and the Young Alumni Award will be presented to Dr. Yusuff Abdu.

Tickets, beginning at $150, are on sale for the gala, which will feature a lively new format with a spirited cocktail party, music, dancing, food tastings, inspiring speakers and exciting student performances.

The evening will provide important funds for student scholarships and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the college. Additional event proceeds will provide funds for student advising and academic programs of the college.

Corporate sponsors include Bigelow Tea, People’s United Bank, Premier Graphics, Brewport, and media sponsor, Hearst Media.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit

housatonic.edu/gala or call 203-332-5156.

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new event for the town and its residents: the Great Westport Pizza Contest.

The contest, to take place throughout the month of March, will have 14 pizza-making restaurants compete in seven different categories to be crowned Best Pizza Maker in Westport. Judging will be done by town residents by voting online for each category. By voting, each participant is entered into a drawing to win a free pizza from one of the seven winning restaurants.

The 14 restaurants competing are: Angelina’s, Cuatro Hermanos, Joe’s, Jordan’s III, Julian’s Brick Oven, Julian’s Kitchen, Planet Pizza, Rizzuto’s, Romanacci Express, Tarry Lodge, Tuscano’s, Tutti’s, Via Sforza and Westport Pizza.

The seven categories are: Best Slice, Best Personal Pizza, Best Meat Pizza, Best Gluten Free Pizza, Best Veggie Pizza, Best Plain Pizza and Best Delivered Pizza. East restaurant is entered in four.

Residents will have until March 31 to visit all the venues, enjoy the offerings, then go to the Chamber’s Pizza Contest web page to vote. Participants are urged to use the hashtag #greatwestportpizza in posts.

Sponsoring the event is Westport law firm Berchem Moses PC.

For information and to access the voting pages, visit westportwestonchamber.com/pizza.

Do you drive on the Merritt Parkway late at night or early in the morning between Fairfield and Westport? Then be prepared for some delays because of a $56.7 million project that won’t be finished until August 2019.

The project will focus on a five-mile stretch of the parkway between the Congress Street bridge in Fairfield to the Newtown Turnpike overpass in Westport.

The project will include new pavement in both the northbound lanes and work on 11 structures related to the historic bridges, built nearly 80 years ago.

There’s also upgrades planned for guiderails, drainage and restoration of the historic bridges. With all this work, lane closures are needed.

Northbound lane closures are planned from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Saturday to Wednesday and from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.