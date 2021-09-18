Communists, observers report violations in Russian election JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 8:58 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats.
Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.