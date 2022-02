WESTPORT — Town officials have concluded TEAM Westport’s membership does not violate the town charter or state law, but the First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has changed some requirements to town committees’ makeup overall.

Tooker said she will now require committee members to be a Westport resident and will also only allow a maximum of 50 percent of its members to belong to the same political party.

“I am fully committed to maintaining and preserving the original mission of TEAM Westport. It is crucial,” Tooker said. “I am confident we have the knowledge and expertise among our residents here in Westport to fulfill the slightly amended membership requirements, and that TEAM Westport will continue to serve our community in its advisory role in creating a more welcoming, multicultural Westport.”

The changes come in response to a letter from Vincent Marino, an attorney representing two Westport residents, Zack Alcyone and Camilo Riano. The letter said TEAM Westport violated the law since there were several members that exceeded term lengths and did not live in Westport.

It also said that according to the charter and state law, the number of members appointed to the committee from one political party cannot exceed two-thirds. The current membership has 14 members, 11 of whom are Democrats, Marino wrote.

Marino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Going forward, prospective members of all town committees will be asked to submit an application indicating their political party and explain how their skills assist the town, Tooker said.

TEAM Westport Chairman Harold Bailey Jr. has said while political representation, electors living in town and term limits are “absolutely” required for boards and commissions, committees are different.

Town Attorney Ira Bloom ultimately sided with Bailey suggesting that the membership of TEAM Westport is not in violation of the of the charter in relation to term limits or with a member no longer being a Westport voter.

“This legal response is based on the fact that committees are advisory in nature,” Tooker said. “Committees are formed with the intention to utilize the most qualified volunteers to offer guidance and advice, and thus are not subject to the same charter provisions as boards and commissions.”

However, Bloom admitted that based on a review of the Connecticut General Statutes, the minority representation rule should be applied.

“We serve at the pleasure of the first selectwoman,” Bailey said. “I don’t think this is going to affect what we’re doing moving forward.”

Bailey said when TEAM Westport was originally chartered in 2005, the original text read TEAM Westport and Weston. He said the committee served both towns for the first eight to 10 years, however, the focus has now narrowed to Westport over the last 10 years.

“There is no huge change and clearly no one is violating the law,” he added.

Tooker said TEAM Westport is essential for the future of the community to ensure everyone feels welcome.

“The Town of Westport thrives on the volunteer efforts of numerous people, including members of TEAM Westport, who generously give of their talent and time,” Tooker said. “I am so grateful for our appointed board, commission and committee members who help make Westport the best place to live, work and play.”

