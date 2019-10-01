Committee recommends $500,000 to move Confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A planning committee in Caddo Parish has recommended setting aside up to $500,000 to move a Confederate monument.

News outlets report the Long Range Planning/Special Projects Committee of the Caddo Parish Commission made the decision at a meeting Monday. The full commission is expected to vote on the proposal in early December.

The monument stands outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport.

Parish attorney Donna Frazier wrote to the United Daughters of the Confederacy in late August saying the group had 90 days to remove the monument. In a statement and letter released Monday, the UDC said Frazier hadn't responded to a Sept. 5 letter from attorney Arthur Carmondy saying the 90-day notice is invalid.

Frazier told the Shreveport Times that she responded to the letter Monday.