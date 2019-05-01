Committee hears bipartisan compromise on redistricting panel

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An effort to remove partisanship from the process of redrawing New Hampshire's legislative districts is gaining momentum with a compromise bill in the state Senate.

Supporters argue the current system that puts lawmakers in charge of redistricting allows for gerrymandering, in which boundaries are drawn to benefit the party in power.

Both the House and Senate have passed similar bills to create a 15-member independent commission to redraw districts, though Republican critics have argued the Legislature shouldn't outsource its responsibilities, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu opposed the plans.

But Republican Sen. James Gray and Democratic Rep. Marjorie Smith proposed a bipartisan amendment to the House bill Wednesday that would give lawmakers more control over appointing the commission members. Sununu said he will review the changes.