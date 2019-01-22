Commissioners approve 163 Mississippi road, bridge projects

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Transportation Commission has approved 163 projects to repair or replace crumbling roads and bridges.

Commissioners voted Tuesday, months after lawmakers met in special session and authorized the state to issue $250 million in bonds to fund emergency repairs.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation news release says $213 million will be spent on projects overseen by cities and counties, while $37 million will be spent on projects in the state highway system.

The release says commissioners chose projects based on bridge conditions, project readiness, traffic volume, mobility and economic impact.

Traffic has been rerouted because of closed bridges in some places, causing school buses and carriers of agricultural products to take longer routes.

The biggest local projects are $15.2 million in Forrest County and $11.8 million in Jackson County.