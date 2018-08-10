Commission votes to display 'In God We Trust' in chambers

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish commission has voted to display an "In God We Trust" sign in the legislative chambers.

The Times of Shreveport reports the Caddo Parish Commission voted 9-0 Thursday to approve the installation and display of the sign.

Parish attorney Donna Frazier told commissioners the sign is constitutionally allowed based on previous higher court rulings.

The commission shares the chambers with the Shreveport City Council and other entities. A joint committee between members of the council and the commission must approve putting the sign up permanently.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson says the commission will put the sign up during commission meetings and take it down afterward. The resolution doesn't specify how much the sign will cost, though Johnson says it's not going to be "real expensive."

