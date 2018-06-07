Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States has reached a deal with Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. that includes a $1 billion fine, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Ross, speaking on CNBC on Thursday, said that a compliance team picked by the U.S. will be embedded at ZTE.

Last month a source familiar with the talks said that the Trump administration had struck an agreement with ZTE. The resolution of the ZTE case may clear the way for the U.S. to make progress in its high-stakes trade talks with China.