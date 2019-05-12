Commemorative MetroCards honor ground zero workers

NEW YORK (AP) — The workers who spent their time helping with recovery efforts at ground zero are being commemorated on special-issue transit system MetroCards.

The Daily News reports the cards will be available starting Wednesday at 10 subway stations, mostly in the area of the World Trade Center site.

The special MetroCards are connected to the upcoming opening of a glade at the national Sept. 11 memorial that pays tribute to the rescue and recovery workers.

The 9/11 Memorial Glade is scheduled to formally open on May 30, the anniversary of the day in 2002 when the recovery effort was officially ended.

The MetroCards include images of four different people who worked at the site, including a fire lieutenant from San Francisco who died from cancer in 2013.

