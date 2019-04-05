Commander out at California Air National Guard after scandal

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The California Air National Guard says its top commander, Major General Clay Garrison, has been relieved of command and will be replaced by Brigadier General Gregory Jones.

A guard spokesman on Friday confirmed the shakeup, but did not have additional details.

The command change comes after the Los Angeles Times detailed allegations that whistleblowers at the guard's Fresno base suffered reprisals for questioning actions or conduct. The newspaper reported an incident in which someone urinated in a female guard member's boots.

In interviews with the Times, several current and former members of the guard described a culture of retaliation by high-ranking officers and mistrust in the inspector general system intended to hold them accountable.

At least five guard members from the 144th wing have filed formal complaints.