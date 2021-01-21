Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams FARNOUSH AMIRI, Report for America/Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 1:20 p.m.
1 of3 A demonstrator holds up a sign as Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther speaks during a press conference following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at City Hall in Columbus, Ohio. A police officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone in Ohio's capital city early Tuesday did not activate his body camera beforehand, and dash cameras on the officers' cruiser were also not activated, city officials said. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther pays his respects at the casket of Andre Hill during funeral services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy in the early morning of Dec. 22, 2020 after officers responded to a non-emergency call in the area. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther pauses while speaking during a press conference regarding the fatal police shooting of Andre Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center in Columbus, Ohio. Body camera footage released Wednesday shows Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he is fatally shot by a Columbus police officer. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Ohio's largest city said Thursday that they plan to invest $4.5 million in body-worn cameras for police and introduce a law that would ensure officers use the cameras correctly after the fatal shooting of Andre Hill last month by a white officer.
“While many of us woke up this morning with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism, a new year and a new president does not erase the past or the pain felt by those who loved Casey Goodson Jr. or Andre Hill,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a briefing Thursday.