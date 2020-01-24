Columbia-based rental company to offer hundreds of new jobs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — EquipmentShare, a high-tech rental company based in Columbia, plans to hire hundreds of employees across the state, the company co-founder said.

The company has around 1,300 employees nationwide but co-founder William Schlacks announced Thursday that plans are to double that number by the end of the year, with 800 new jobs in Missouri, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Schlacks and his brother, Jabbok, started the company in San Francisco but moved the headquarters back to Missouri. EquipmentShare has 45 locations across the globe.

EquipmentShare rents everything from small tools to earth-moving equipment and uses technology such as key pads to operate the equipment and real-time cameras to ensure safe use and productivity.

The new jobs will include finance, customer service, automation and robotics.