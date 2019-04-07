Columbia approves route for trail honoring black history

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia officials have approved the route of a walking trail to honor the city's black history.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the City Council on Monday unanimously approved a plan to complete the African-American Heritage Trail.

The 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) trail will commemorate over 30 sites identified as important to the black community. The project includes 21 historical markers, some of which are already in place.

The trail's first marker memorializes Sharp End, the historic black business district that was demolished in the 1960s. The route will pass other famous spots, such as the home of African-American composer and pianist J.W. "Blind" Boone.

Park Services Manager Gabe Huffington says the Sharp End Heritage Committee identified the sites and raised money to cover the markers' costs.