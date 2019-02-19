Columbia against conversion therapy for minors

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Columbia City Council is backing legislation that would ban gay conversion therapy for minors.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the council members voiced their support Monday for the Youth Mental Health Preservation Act, which was introduced last month in the House.

More than a dozen states have already enacted laws prohibiting licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation. The American Psychological Association opposes the practice, saying it doesn't work and can cause harm.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece says the city "has always been a leader when it comes to nondiscrimination and pro-equality ordinances."

Earlier this month, Columbia's Commission on Human Rights unanimously voted to draft legislation recommending that the city adopt a law making conversion therapy on minors by licensed professionals a misdemeanor.

