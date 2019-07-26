Colorado town sued over 'unconstitutional' sign restrictions

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado town is being sued after prohibiting residents from displaying political signs on their property.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday against Fraser's sign codes.

Authorities say Melinda McWilliams and Alan Jensen posted eight displays in Jensen's front yard in January 2017 protesting President Donald Trump and calling for climate change action.

The ACLU says Town Manager Jeffrey Durbin warned the pair in September 2018.

Durbin said they could face fines and jail time for violating the sign codes if the displays were not removed in the town 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

ACLU officials say the permit restricting sign content, size and placement violates the First Amendment.

Durbin did not immediately return a request for comment.

