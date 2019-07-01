Colorado officials name Louisiana woman swept away in stream

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who has been missing for five days after being swept away by waters in a Colorado stream.

The Journal reports that authorities say 64-year-old Tessie Strickland of Kentwood, Louisiana, was touring backcountry near Silverton with her husband.

Rescue crews continued searching on the ground and using an aerial drone Monday in an 8-mile (13-kilometer) area along the banks of Pole Creek.

An official says the couple crossed the stream in a Jeep Thursday morning, but snowmelt had caused the waters to rise when they crossed again in the evening.

The Jeep was swept downstream before they climbed onto the roof and tried to swim.

Officials say they were both taken downstream and her husband tried unsuccessfully to help Strickland reach the shore.

