DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are resuming their 2021 session on Tuesday, with majority Democrats anxious to implement a proposed $1 billion-plus economic stimulus plan by Gov. Jared Polis to create jobs, keep small businesses afloat and support families afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis, a Democrat, wants immediate spending in transportation infrastructure, broadband, telehealth and job retraining programs to get residents displaced by the pandemic back to work.