Colorado lawmakers consider new office on gun violence

DENVER (AP) — A Democrat-backed bill to create a state “Office of Gun Violence Prevention” got its first hearing before a Colorado legislative committee Friday, with backers arguing it would educate residents about gun safety, existing law on firearms and collect data about gun violence in the state.

Opponents told the House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee the proposed office would brazenly create a virtual gun-control agency in state government and duplicate existing programs to deter homicides, suicides, domestic violence and offer mental health services.