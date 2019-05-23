Colorado law caps cost of insulin at $100 a month

DENVER (AP) — People with diabetes in Colorado won't have pay more than $100 a month for insulin under a new law.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Wednesday that caps insurance co-payments on insulin no matter the type of insulin. KCNC-TV reported that the Democrat declared that the days of insulin price gauging are over in Colorado at a ceremony filled with people affected by diabetes.

The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Dylan Roberts, who lose his brother, Murphy, to diabetes.

Nationally the average insulin price nearly tripled from 2002 through 2013, and prices have risen 10% or more a year since then, forcing many diabetics to ration their insulin. Some have ended up in hospitals and a few have died as a result, which has led to congressional hearings on the issue.

