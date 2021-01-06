Colorado guv urges patience on COVID vaccination campaign

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis sought Wednesday to assure residents that the state is vaccinating against COVID-19 as quickly as it can, urging patience and continued personal precautions against the coronavirus as officials target highly vulnerable populations in the campaign’s initial stages.

The Democratic governor had come under criticism over the holidays for slightly easing statewide restrictions on businesses without notice and adjusting a vaccination plan that put residents 70 and older in a high-priority vaccination category ahead of teachers.