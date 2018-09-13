Colorado approves $41 million settlement for inmate care

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has approved a $41 million settlement to ensure the care of 2,200 inmates with hepatitis C.

The Denver Post reports the settlement calls for the state Department of Corrections to spend $20.5 million during the current fiscal year and the same amount in next fiscal year to treat infected prisoners.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado had filed a federal class-action lawsuit last year to pressure the department to expand treatment for prisoners with the disease.

Under the settlement, the department will no longer require inmates to undergo drug or alcohol treatment before receiving hepatitis C treatment. Treatment will also not be denied to prisoners for disciplinary violations.

The state will also pay attorneys' fees and costs and provide the ACLU with quarterly reports through July 2020.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com