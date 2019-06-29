Colorado advocates say land management plan ignores them

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Environmental advocates say a proposed management plan for federal lands in part of western Colorado ignores their calls to close more of the land to oil and gas development.

The 20-year draft plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management would keep 44,220 acres closed to oil and gas leasing, the same as now, while declaring 871,810 acres open to leasing.

Advocates wanted to see less leasing in areas such as the North Fork Valley. Andrew Forkes-Gudmundson of Paonia-based Citizens for a Healthy Community says the input of locals was ignored in favor of the energy industry.

Uncompahgre Field Manager Greg Larson of the BLM says the plan balances energy and mineral development, livestock grazing and recreational opportunities.

The Daily Sentinel reports the plan is open to a 30-day public comment period.

