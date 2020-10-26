Colorado State shuts offices, stops classes because of snow

FT. COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State University plans to cancel its classes and close its offices Monday because of heavy snowstorms that have hit the area.

The 33,000-student university made the announcement Sunday after 6 to 8 inches of snow fell on the campus.

All face-to-face, hybrid and remote classes are canceled, while non-academic, remote events and meetings are proceeding online as scheduled, unless canceled by the organizer, the university said in an email.

The university added that all coronavirus saliva screening and nasal swab testing scheduled for Monday on the campus is canceled Monday.