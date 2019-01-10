Colorado AG plans legal action against Trump administration

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's new attorney general laid out his plans to take legal action against the Trump administration.

The Colorado Sun reports Phil Weiser on Wednesday said his priority is to sign Colorado onto a challenge with other Democratic state attorneys general appealing a federal judge's ruling in December that President Barack Obama's health care law is unconstitutional.

Weiser also says he plans to sue the Trump administration to stop it from broadening birth control exemptions in health insurance plans offered by employers on the basis of religion and morality.

Weiser also says he plans to take action against the administration over its plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census and hinted that he might also sue to protect Obama-era vehicle emissions standards.

___

Information from: The Colorado Sun, http://coloradosun.com