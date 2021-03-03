Collins to back Haaland for Interior, sealing her approval MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 10:30 a.m.
1 of7 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the nomination of William Burns to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP) Tom Brenner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, arrive for votes on President Joe Biden's cabinet nominees, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., listens during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Some Republican senators labeled Haaland "radical" over her calls to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and address climate change, and said that could hurt rural America and major oil and gas-producing states. The label of Haaland as a "radical" by Republican lawmakers is getting pushback from Native Americans. (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Jim Watson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP) Tom Brenner/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Graeme Jennings/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will support New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary, the first Republican senator to publicly back a nominee set to become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.
The announcement makes Haaland's confirmation by the Senate nearly certain and follows Haaland's endorsement last week by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.