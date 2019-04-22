Collection of David Carr's writings coming in 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Writings by the late David Carr, the revered author and journalist, are coming out in book form next year. Ta-Nehisi Coates, a friend whom Carr once mentored, is providing the introduction.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday that "Final Draft: The Selected Work of David Carr" was scheduled for the spring of 2020 and will be edited by his widow, Jill Rooney Carr. "Final Draft" will include everything from Carr's cultural writing to his struggles with addiction.

Carr was a reporter and media critic for The New York Times at the time of his death, in 2015, at age 58. He wrote the memoir "The Night of the Gun" and also worked at such publications as New York magazine and the Washington City Paper, for which he hired Coates.