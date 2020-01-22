Coleytown still on schedule to re-open by August

WESTPORT — With a little less than three months before a final decision all signs currently point to Coleytown Middle School re-opening by August.

“CMS will be open for the start of the school year according to all of our timelines,” said Don O’Day, chairman of the CMS Building Committee at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

Last summer the Representative Town Meeting approved the $32 million plan to restore CMS after the school closed in 2018 due to mold problems. In December the RTM also approved the school district and building committee to seek up to $6 million in reimbursement funds through a state grant.

CMS students have currently been relocated at Bedford Middle School for the second year. While CMS is scheduled to be re-opened in August, O’Day said exterior work is expected to continue into November.

“All efforts will be made to minimize noise associated with putting panels up while school is in session and certainly a safe environment will be maintained,” O’Day noted.

All materials will be safely secured with any loud work planned to be done when students are not present. Workers will also be given identification to ensure safety and security.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure there is no disruption whatsoever,” O’Day said.

Susan Chipouras, project manager, said the intention is to get much of the noisier work done before school starts. Workers would also be given badges to ensure safety and security, she said.

“One of the conditions we put in was that background checks had to be done for all of the workers,” Chipouras said.

Some of the building’s improvements include replacing the entire HVAC system, roof and exterior skin of the building as well as upgrading the library and science rooms. All of the windows will also be replaced and exterior grounds will be regraded to improve drainage.

“The Coleytown Middle School project will come in on budget,” O’Day said, adding there was no reduction from the project’s original scope.

The CMS Building Committee has currently marked April 15 as the date to officially announce whether or not the school is ready to be re-opened. While O’Day remained confident in the timeline he noted unpredictable elements such as bad weather could still play a part.

“For the most part great weather from now until school starts isn’t going to help us tremendously,” O’Day said. “Bad weather is going to hurt us more than good weather helps.”

BOE members largely praised the committee for their work with some encouraging continued updates. Interim Superintendent David Abbey noted the administration was also planning for a variety of scenarios including if the middle schools have to go another year combined.

“We will figure out a way, if we have to, to make it work,” Abbey said. “I’m confident about that.”

While O’Day said he doubted any emergencies would occur he reassured the board he would continue to provide updates.

“It’s going to be a whole team effort of meeting regularly to discuss progress and where we are until the first kids are coming into school,” he said.

