Coleytown remediation estimated to cost $32M

A rental industrial strength dehumidification system has been set up at Coleytown Middle School to address the school's ongoing issues with mold growth. Photo taken on Sept. 14.

WESTPORT — The remediation of Coleytown Middle School is estimated to cost $32 million, but the school could be open in time for the 2020-21 school year.

CMS Building Committee Chairman Donald O’Day will present this information at the committee meeting Wednesday night at Staples High School. O’Day said his committee will next propose these figures to the Board of Finance.

“We’ve been having converations with the funding bodies for over a month now,” O’Day said. “The number is consistent with what we believed are the items that need to be addressed.”

Coleytown closed in September following air quality issues and mold being discovered in the building. Students at the school were placed at Bedford Middle School for this school year.

According to documents prepared for the meeting, cost estimates include $22.3 million in construction, along with $5.8 million in contingency and fees, for a total construction cost of $28.1 million.

Estimates also included a “soft cost” of $2.5 million, which included moving and storage costs, special testing and various other fees. There is also a cost of $1.2 million for alternative options requested by the Board of Education, including air conditioning in the gym and locker rooms, gym wall upgrades and more security.

Newfield Construction also estimated that building a completely new school would cost $75 million, as the BOE wanted to research all possibilities.

O’Day said while costs have increased over time, there was never a specific budget, adding the current estimated cost looked to address all concerns.

“It’s a thoughtful estimate for the tasks that have to be accomplished,” O’Day said.

