Westport principal who allegedly slapped man returning to school

Bedford Middle School Principal and Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo will work together to oversee the students this year at BMS. Taken Aug. 27, 2019 in Westport, CT.

WESTPORT — Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo will return to her role on Wednesday after being placed on administrative leave last year following her arrest in a parking dispute.

Szabo, 49, was placed on leave on Dec. 4 after reports of her arrest for allegedly slapping a man during a parking dispute in Southbury were made public.

The principal was charged with second-degree breach of peace on Nov. 27 for striking a man after he verbally confronted her for parking in a “no parking” area, according to a State Police report.

Interim Superintendent David Abbey notified Coleytown parents on Tuesday that the investigation had concluded.

“I wish to inform you that we have concluded our review and Ms. Szabo will be returning to school tomorrow,” Abbey wrote.

On Dec. 30, the state’s attorney agreed to not pursue Szabo’s case due to her clean record, and the case will be dismissed in 13 months.

“When matters of this nature arise, the administration takes all steps necessary to ensure the matter is reviewed thoroughly with the best interests of our students as our top priority,” Abbey said. “Ms. Szabo has a long history of fine work in the school district, and I am pleased that she will continue to serve our students and our school community.”

