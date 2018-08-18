Coast Guard: woman rescued after falling overboard

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been rescued after apparently falling off a sailboat and being stranded for hours on an island in Narragansett Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the woman said she fell off her husband's 39-foot sailboat sometime Friday afternoon as they were sailing from Newport to East Greenwich.

The woman, who authorities haven't identified, was found on Prudence Island at around 4 a.m. Saturday by a passing boater who heard her cries for help. The Providence Journal reports the woman had mild hypothermia but refused treatment.

Her husband was found around 2 a.m. in Warwick after he ran his sailboat aground. The man told local police he thought his wife was below deck and didn't realize she was missing.

The state and local officials say they're investigating.