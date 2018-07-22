Coast Guard steps up patrols of South Carolina waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is stepping up patrols along South Carolina waterways as tourists and residents look for ways to avoid paying a licensed charter to get on the water.

For example, The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the Coast Guard has had jurisdiction among the inland lakes of Moultrie, Marion and Murray but hasn't been seen there often until recently.

Coast Guard investigator Lt. J.B. Zorn says most boats are licensed and carrying passengers legally. But he says as federal, state and local marine patrols increase inspections and education efforts, authorities are responding to several reports each month of commercial passenger boat violations.

Those violations include captains working for hire without licenses; vessel inspection or insurance problems; carrying too many passengers or not having enough safety equipment.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com