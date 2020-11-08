Coast Guard searching for fisherman missing off Montauk

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities were searching Sunday for a crew member of a commercial fishing boat who went overboard off eastern Long Island.

The fishing vessel Hope and Sydney sent a distress call at 11:20 p.m. Saturday reporting that crew member Carl Whitney, 32, had gone overboard about 18 miles south of Montauk Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The missing fisherman was not wearing a life jacket, Coast Guard officials said in a news release.

Whitney went overboard the day after a teenage fisherman was swept out to sea at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach. The search for the teenager continued Sunday, a Coast Guard spokesman said.