https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Coast-Guard-rescues-2-men-from-overturned-13164929.php
Coast Guard rescues 2 men from overturned watercraft
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued two men found clinging to an overturned watercraft near the Ben Franklin Bridge.
The Coast Guard says it launched a 26-foot (8-meter) response boat after it received a call about the men in the water around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They were taken to a nearby boat ramp.
No injuries were reported.
